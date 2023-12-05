Struggling dancehall singer Hafuzalu Lule alias Opa Fambo is making headlines for the wrong reasons this early December.

This is after a video of the former Capital Music Icons singer being thumped from another man’s home late in the night was shared with us.

Based on the clips accessed by this website, the singer was allegedly nabbed with someone else’s wife in an act of infidelity.

In the video, Opa Fambo is spotted surrounded by gentlemen while lying on the floor shirtless, wrapped in a brown towel, and a pair of boxers receiving endless slaps as he didn’t want to be recorded in the camera.

One of the eyewitnesses is heard shouting that the victim is Opa Fambo as the gentlemen question whether the dreadlocked guy is an artist.

We are yet to ascertain when the incident happened as the story is just developing. Several netizens note that it could be just yet another stunt to keep the singer in the gossip columns.

Perhaps, it could even be a video shoot for one of his upcoming music projects that is in the pipeline. We shall update you as we gather more details.