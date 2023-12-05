When it comes to fashion, female artists and celebrities in Uganda are not ones to be left behind and 2023 has yet been another great year for fashion. These talented women not only captivate audiences with their music but also with their impeccable sense of style.

From red-carpet events to Instagram, music videos, and live concerts; these ladies continue to make a statement with their fashion choices.

Here are Uganda’s Best Dressed Female Artists of the year 2023 who continue to inspire us with their fashion sense;

1. Sheebah Karungi

Known for her bold and daring fashion choices, Sheebah Karungi is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to style.

Whether she’s rocking a glamorous gown or a casual street-style look, Sheebah always manages to turn heads with her fashion sense. Her confidence and fearless approach to fashion make her stand out effortlessly.

Irene Ntale is effortlessly stylish

2. Irene Ntale

She is not only a talented singer, but also a fashion icon in her own right with her elegant and sophisticated style, Irene always manages to look effortlessly chic and classy.

3. Vinka

Bold, playful, fun, colorful, edgy and experimental. These are some of the words that describe Vinka’s fashion sense and set her apart from the rest.

She is never afraid to take risks when it comes to her wardrobe, from statement accessories to eye-catching prints, Vinka’s fashion choices always make a statement.

4. Nina Roz

A shining star in the music industry, her fashion choices are just as impressive as her music.

This year in particular we have seen Nina grow effortlessly fashion-wise with a glamorous and feminine style that cuts across all style genres. From glamorous Barbie to trendy streetwear, Nina knows how to slay any outfit she wears.

5. Spice Diana

Spice Diana has cemented her name in Uganda’s fashion books with her vibrant and colorful outfits that reflect her fun and energetic personality.

She always manages to bring her unique sense of style to the forefront, challenging traditional style norms, breaking fashion barriers, and bringing high fashion to the entertainment scene.

Carol Nantongo’s improved style has caught the attention of many this year

6. Lydia Jazmine

She’s known for her bold and glamorous fashion sense. She often gravitates towards figure-hugging outfits that accentuate her curves, and leave her fans begging for more.

Lydia is often seen in stylish dresses that range from elegant evening gowns to trendy mini dresses, showcasing her versatility in fashion choices.

7. Pia Pounds

Pia Pounds’ fashion style can be easily described as a fusion of urban chic and glamorous sophistication, reflecting her dynamic personality.

We can see this through her colorful and striking music videos like “Wanting Me” which was released early this year.

8. Rema Namakula

Decency and modesty are her middle names when it comes to fashion.

Her style can be described as elegant, timeless, and sophisticated, reflecting her poise and grace both on and off the stage as she continues to inspire her fans with her classic and refined wardrobe choices.

9. Carol Nantongo

Carol’s fashion choices frequently feature vibrant African prints, bold colorful patterns, and eye-catching colors, showcasing her love for cultural and traditional influences in her diverse music videos like “Nyiga Wano” and “Kaweddemu” which were both released early this year.

10. Kataleya & Kandle

The talented music duo showcases a range of stylish outfits from gym fits, to stage presence and can pull off elegance if required. They dress to impress all audiences and aren’t shy to show off a little bit of body.