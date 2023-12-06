Former Fangone Forest singer Biswanka Derrick was allegedly involved in an altercation with singer Alien Skin’s bodyguards at Hajji Haruna Mubiru’s H&M restaurant in Makindye.

The cause of the fallout between the two parties is yet to be established but the two camps have not been seeing eye-to-eye ever since Biswanka was shown the exit door at Fongone Forest camp.

The “Ontunulemu” singer was reportedly fired from Fangone Forest for inappropriate conduct at the Kasanga-based camp.

He tried apologizing to the Fangone Forest boss Alien Skin to offer him another opportunity to work with the group but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Biswanka thus embarked on a solo career which he has been pushing on his own, performing at different gigs, and trying to make ends meet.

His soothing vocals have always left revelers applauding his talent for being a good and talented artist and has always received a thumbs up for his improved discipline ever since he quit Fangone Forest.

Based on the video making rounds, one of the waitresses at H&M is heard blaming Alien Skin’s squad for always distorting the restaurants’ peace as they often cause raucous something that could cause them a decline in the number of customers turning up at their venue.

Another video shows Alien Skin’s top bodyguard attacking Biswanka and holding him by the neck as he asks for respect from the young lad.

Biswanka, who also didn’t back down, questioned Alien Skin’s bodyguard whether it is a crime to eat food from Hajji Haruna’s restaurant.

The situation was only saved by onlookers who calmed down Alien Skin’s guards who were forced to let the young lad enjoy his meal in peace.

This is not the first time Alien Skin and the squad have caused raucous at a restaurant after they attacked people at Mesach Ssemakula’s Papaz Spot until he barred artists from accessing his premises.

TikToker-cum-singer Biswanka was reportedly attacked by his former comrade, Alien Skin’s bodyguards for attacking him in his interviews 😳 pic.twitter.com/xYSfWOQnyV — MBU (@MBU) December 6, 2023