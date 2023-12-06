This December, the original Blu*3 trio consisting of Lilian Mbabazi, Jackie Chandiru, and Cindy Sanyu will be performing for their fans at an event dubbed “The Blu3 Reunion.”

Do you remember the all-girls trio of Blu*3 that swept across the airwaves and won all awards that dared to nominate them?

Their stage reunion has been confirmed to happen on Thursday 14th December 2023 at The Protea Skyz Hotel in Kampala.

The news of the Blu*3 reunion was revealed on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

For years, music fans from across the East African region have been yearning for a reunion of the trio but there have been obstacles preventing it from happening.

All three artists have had relatively successful careers since the group was dissolved to pursue solo careers although Cindy Sanyu seems to have excelled better in her endeavors.

The news about their confirmed reunion has excited revelers who cannot wait to relive the memories of the days when songs like Hitaji, Nzijukira, Where You Are, and Burn dominated the music charts.

