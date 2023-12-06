Renowned media personality and comedian Kaffero Tobby alias Dr T-Amale has shared some of the life challenges he has so far encountered ever since he gained fame in 2015.

Dr. T-Amale notes that giving birth to children from different mothers is a huge regret and he advises the youth not to partake at any one moment in life.

He explains he started facing difficulties and life was never the same as these women keep choking him with dubious demands.

Dr. T-Amale stresses that most celebrities face challenges in life because they fail to balance between life and celebrity status and thus find themselves in a deep ditch in life.

He adds that the day they learn to balance life is when most celebrities’ lives will progress from one stage to another and if they don’t, they will always stay in one position without taking another chapter in life.

The father of two adds that his quitting Radio Simba didn’t please several of his fans as many thought he had made a wrong decision to switch workplaces.