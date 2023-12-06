Ugandan socialite who relocated to Dubai, Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White has been accused of being a scammer by a Ugandan based in Dubai.

Based on the audio that has since gone viral, a gentleman identified as Mwanje exposed Bryan White’s fraudulent schemes in public expressing how he has become a nightmare, conning mobile money agents in Dubai.

Mwanje can be heard warning fellow mobile money agents not to engage in any transaction activities with the former moneybag as he stresses how he is fed up and disgusted with him.

He revealed how Bryan White got a loan from him amounting to Ugx4m and promised to pay in time over four days with an interest of Ugx 200k.

Credit: Bryan White

However, when the four days elapsed, Bryan White started creating endless uncoordinated stories.

Bryan White allegedly later claimed to have received a sum of Ugx 20 million on his mobile money from someone and according to his standards of living, he claimed it was very little money and that he wanted the money to be transferred through someone else’s account so that he could withdraw it without being noticed.

From that moment, Mwanje has been trying to reach out to Bryan White through his known contact but all his efforts have been futile as he is no longer reachable.

Mwanje admits he was conned by the former moneybag and he is now calling upon him to refund his money by going public since he failed to settle the matter amicably.