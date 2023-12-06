Renowned advertising and media company, Saladin Media won three awards at the recently held prestigious 2023 Silverback Awards.

Happening for the second year, the Silverback Awards is a platform that recognizes and honors outstanding milestones within the creative advertising industry.

The 2023 Silverback Awards that happened on 25th November 2023 in Kampala were a collaboration between the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), Uganda Marketers Society (UMS), and The Loeries Awards Company.

At the end of the night, Saladin Media had won 2 bronze medals in the categories; “The Iconicity Tale with Johnnie Walker” out-of-home campaign execution and the “How Tusker Lite conquered Mt Rwenzori” live event and sponsorship execution.

The above campaigns, celebrated for their remarkable impact on the respective brands, demonstrated Saladin Media’s commitment to creativity and innovation.

The third award of the night for Saladin Media was a silver accolade for their creativity in the “A Week of Flavors campaign launch for the new Smirnoff Pineapple Punch and Smirnoff Guarana in a bottle” under the media-product launch category.

“As an agency that prides itself on top-notch service delivery and creativity, this is a testament to attaining our mission and actively redefining strategic marketing through both mainstream and new media,” Maureen Ford, the Media Director at Saladin Media said while receiving the awards.

She applauded Saladin Media’s clients, acknowledging their integral role in influencing and impacting audiences through various campaigns.

More About Saladin Media

With over 17 years of experience, Saladin Media Advertising continues to make significant strides within the creative advertising industry. The agency specializes in media and influencer marketing for commendable brands and companies, both within and outside Uganda.

Saladin Media’s triple win serves as a testament to their dedication to excellence and their impactful contributions to the realm of advertising and media.