The fuss about who owns the song has been ongoing in the news highlights ever since the release of both “Twafuna” by Vyroota ft Jowy Landa and “Ex” by Sheebah Karungi and Zulitums.

The two songs that are seemingly the same were both introduced to our ears at relatively the same time.

The fans from either side have been up and about debating on who did it better. Is it the old school or the new school?

Abdul Aziz Musigazi a.k.a Vyroota born in 2003, a versatile artist, has had a good run in his musical journey, which started from TikTok.

He is well known for songs like Ready, Bwofanana, Mistake, Ndi Bulungi, Risk, and so many others.

Vyroota was recently contacted by the TNS team manager, Jeff Kiiwa, to jump onto a remix with Jowy Landa, resulting in the booming Twafuna.

Responding to the noise from the fans and the media, Vyroota says he aced his song with Jowy Landa and referred to one by Sheebah Karungi ft Zulitums as a “demo”.