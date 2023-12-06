The year is closing on a high note with a couple of hit songs dominating the airwaves and in this piece, we look at some of the Top 10 Ugandan Songs that stood out above the rest this year.

1. ‘Nana’ – Joshua Baraka

Topping music charts locally and internationally for months, Joshua Baraka’s ‘ Nana ‘ (produced by Axon) has been the biggest song by a Ugandan this year. Released in February, the song which was later remixed by a couple of African stars introduced Baraka’s magic to a wider fanbase.

It has also won him nominations for a couple of awards including the AFRIMMAs. What a way to launch yourself onto the big scene!

2. ‘Party’ – Alien Skin

Alien, agambye mbu uncle… Yet another chart-topping track – ‘ Party ‘ – a song for the rich and poor, the young and old, the towns and the ghettos. A sound quite alien was launched and Alien Skin was born. Published on YouTube in May, the Party song was followed by a maiden concert for the Fangone Forest artist and might continue being the highlight of his career for a while.

3. ‘Bailando’ – Vinka

For many, the Artist of the Year award would belong to any of the above two but Vinka would easily be part of the conversation. By far, the best female artist of 2023, the Swangz Avenue singer has continued to shine.

With the Daddy Andre-produced song ‘ Bailando ‘ (released in April), Vinka opened her account for a year in which she proved her critics wrong. Whatever she has touched has turned into gold. There are rumors of her music label organising her maiden concert next year and yes, nothing ever seemed more befitting.

4. ‘Okwepicha’ – Gravity Omutujju

Jangu tugende mukwepicha is something you must have said or sung this year and regardless of the context, it’s a song that kept Gravity Omutujju on top of the charts until his successful concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in September. Released in May, ‘ Okwepicha ‘ managed to turn out Gravity’s biggest song this year.

5. ‘Believe’ – Dax Vibes feat. Vinka

You could argue that it could be higher up the list, and not many would disagree with you. Released in October, ‘Believe’ is Dax Vibes’ biggest song considering wordplay, vocals, and just the entire vibe around the song. The music lovers agree quite as much and have made it one of the most listened-to songs in the last two months.

Even as the year closes, the song produced by Nessim continues to dominate the airwaves and both artists have outdone themselves in its promotion.

6. ‘Salary’ – UgaBoys feat. Selecta Jeff

It is rare to be at any public event or concert and not see the UgaBoys perform. 2023 has been their year in many ways and ‘ Salary ‘ (produced by Dny Beats) is their gold. The song has likely led to some bad financial decisions but who cares? We shall always vibe to it.

7. ‘Shabada’ – Mudra feat. Ava Peace

“There is something about Mudra’s songs. You won’t understand what he is singing but he will make you dance,” a friend told me just last weekend while attending the AfroAmapiano concert where Mudra and Ava Peace performed. Their duet ‘ Shabada ‘, initially a TikTok sensation, has turned into a mega banger.

8. ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ – King Saha

King Saha’s ‘ Ebiseera Ebyo ‘ talks about the good old days when life was simple. The singer shares sweet memories of him as a young kid growing up with his grandmother and being raised in such a setting which many Ugandans relate to.

The music video which dropped in August features some of the biggest stars in the country. It has dominated the airwaves since and is also the song for which he is organizing a concert slated for Friday 8th December 2023 at Hotel Africana.

9. ‘Balippila Boda’ – Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo has had a successful year after his song with Matt B, ‘Gimme Love’ was nominated in the 65th Recording Academy Grammy Awards. Despite not winning the gong, the Big Talent Entertainment singer has been largely celebrated for his feat.

Musically too, Kenzo has been releasing songs since the year started but none is bigger than his latest, ‘ Balippila Boda ‘. Produced by Daddy Andre, the song which dropped in September is already a party anthem and whenever Kenzo steps on the stage to perform, it drives the crowds crazy.

10. ‘Risk’ – Vyroota

After years of hard work, it’s no surprise that Vyroota, real name Abdul Aziz Musigazi, features on this list with his song ‘ Risk ‘. He didn’t lie, you gotta believe in love at your own risk. In the song, he narrates his ordeal with sweet love gone sour, a thing most people relate to. His vocals have been a good revelation for local music lovers.

Bonus Tracks

Chekecha – Karole Kasita feat. Vinka and Winnie Nwagi

Bwe Paba – Fik Fameica feat. Sheebah

Sugar Mama (rmx) – JPC Again feat. Jowy Landa

Tonyt – Rema Namakula

This Year – Omega256