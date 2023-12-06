Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka has opened up about how she came to work with singer Dax Vibes on their trending song dubbed “Believe”.

Vinka says she linked up with Dax Vibes through a video director at Swangz Avenue who advised the latter to join efforts with one of the artists of the label on his single.

Dax Vibes took the advice and was connected to Vinka’s manager who overwhelmingly expressed interest in her artist to work with the Firebase crew singer.

When Vinka was presented with the single, she couldn’t wait to hit the studio to record the jam thinking it was her own but was later informed that it was to be a duet between her and Dax Vibes.

The song came out well and it has since topped music charts on different music streaming platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music among others.

Vinka is delighted to have worked with Dax Vibes and also recounts how they went to the same school although Vinka was always ahead of Dax Vibes since she is the elder between the two.

