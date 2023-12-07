Dance with Valentino’s Valentino Richard Kabenge premiered a new documentary, ‘Coming Back to Dance’ at the British Council last week.

Over the past few years, Latin dancer Valentino R. Kabenge has been involved in several performing arts projects focussing on inclusion.

His passion and dedication to working with people living with disabilities has been evident through the years with Unseen Dreams Dance Arts Festival and more recently working with Rogers Bisereko whose story is central to this documentary “Coming Back to Dance.”

The documentary premiered with a private screening at the British Council and the British High Commissioner, Kate Airey as the Chief Guest.

Kate Airey applauded the journey Rogers has taken, noting how tough life is for those with a disability to sustain themselves, grow, and prosper.

The British Council was delighted to host different organisations dealing with inclusion at the event in celebration of the International Day for Persons Living with Disability 2023.

Accompanying the documentary were performances from Unseen Dreams, Trojans, and Dance with Valentino featuring Rogers and Daniel Kawesa.

About “Coming Back to Dance”

Produced by ValRich Arts and Nes Motion Media, “Coming Back to Dance” is a unique and inspiring account of a vibrant, funny, and talented young dancer in his prime. Rogers faced a tragic incident that paralyzed him from the waist down.

His 5-year journey, stricken by the loss of his dreams, his friends, and his livelihood is an honest and open-hearted reflection: one where he accepts, transforms, and transcends his disability into abilities he could never have dreamt of.

This documentary is scheduled to have different screenings in schools, theatres, and community settings across Uganda starting in January 2024. Rogers, now a wheelchair dancer, uses his status to raise awareness through his story of hope and redemption.