Only Eddy Kenzo from Uganda makes the list of Top 10 Most Subscribed East-African Male Artists on YouTube, what are others doing wrong?

It is well deserved and astonishing at the same time when you get to glaze on the 10 Top Most Subscribed East African Male Artists on YouTube. What surprises me is not who you will see, but someone everybody would easily refer to as a “Ugandan gem” surfacing on this list and being the only Ugandan!

In a world where everything is going digital, artists and everyone in the creative industry have embraced social media to push and showcase their art and music to their different audiences and fans across the world.

These include YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Boom Play, and other different music platforms — their personal social media pages, and physical interactions through live shows/performances and concerts.

Somalia’s Sharma Boy also features on the list

B.E.T Award Winner, Grammy Nominee Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo comes 5th among the Top Most subscribed East African male artists on YouTube with 2.32M.

One would think that the legendary “Big Three” alias — BBC [Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool & Jose Chameleone] would have a spot, probably first, holding the Ugandan flag, but I’m afraid you and I are wrong. Bobi Wine stands at 333K, Bebe Cool at 282K, and Chameleone at 478K subscribers respectively.

Other Ugandan Male Artists haven’t exactly managed to exceed the expectations despite having hits in Uganda and East Africa at large.

Radio & Weasel, the talented music duo who at their peak, had the world singing at their beautiful music has 302K subscribers. King Saha lies at 149K, Fik Fameica at 219K while Navio has 21.9K and these are considerably some of the Biggest Ugandan Male Artists.

What are others doing wrong to not have numbers that probably match their excellent music?

Full List below:

Diamond Platnumz ( Tanzania) – 8.37M Rayvanny (Tanzania) – 4.72M Harmonize (Tanzania) – 4-29M Mbosso (Tanzania) – 2.5M Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) – 2.32M Alikiba (Tanzania) – 1.76M Sharma Boy (Somalia) – 1.49M Lavia Lavia (Tanzania) – 1.45M Otile Brown (Kenya) – 1.35M Bahati Kenya – 1.29M

(Source: YouTube)