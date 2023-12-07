Back in 2016, photos made rounds revealing how media personality Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats had been severely thumped by his lover Fille Mutoni at Centenary Park in the wee hours.

Based on the photos that were shared, MC Kats standing next to a parked vehicle appeared to be bleeding dirtied, bruised, and wounded.

Since the two love birds had shortcomings in their relationship by then, the public was quick to conclude that MC Kats had been beaten up by Fille.

After close to seven years, MC Kats has, at last, set the record straight noting he was only beaten by goons saying they attacked him and beat him up to the extent that lost he consciousness.

He explained that Fille Mutoni wasn’t strong enough to inflict physical harm to leave him with torn lips, wounds, dirt, and bleeding.

MC Kats put all the allegations to bed during an interview he held with Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku recently.