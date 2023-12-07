Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi says she is looking forward to being very protective of her daughter Destiny Mirembe in the next stage of her life that she is advancing.

She reveals that as her daughter matures and approaches the puberty stage, she wants to be highly protective of her so that she doesn’t fall prey to hungry men or commit the mistakes that she committed when she was growing up.

The “Musawo” singer revealed that whenever she looks at her daughter, she fears for her life since she is advancing to a stage that is so challenging to parents.

Winnie Nwagi says she wants to train her daughter who is currently going to join primary six how to always look away from the male gender so that she doesn’t get involved in relationship drama at an early stage.

She added that she is currently training her daughter how to do house chores that include cooking food, washing clothes, and squeezing juice among other home duties.

Winnie Nwagi also shared how she rekindled her relationship with working with maids since her work schedule is sometimes so tight.