Blu*3 was a Ugandan all-female band formed in April 2004 after winning the TV show Coca-Cola Popstars. The name is contrived to mean 3 Beautiful Black Ladies from Uganda.

Original members were Jackie Chandiru, Lilian Mbabazi, and Cinderella Sanyu.

They recorded albums like Hitaji (2004) and Burn (2007). The Hitaji album spawned the hit singles “Hitaji,” “Frisky,” and the afro beat “Tomalaako” and stopped being musically active in the year 2010.

When the news of The Blu*3 getting back together landed earlier this week, everyone was head over heels because this is one legendary musical group that left us so tentative in our early 2000s.

Cindy Sanyu, Lillian Mbabazi, and Jackie Chandiru are set to have a show dubbed the BLU*3 REUNION on the 14th December at Skyz Hotel Naguru in Kampala.

In the corridors, the fans have been wondering on whether they’re finally back.

In an interview with Cindy Sanyu, however, she cut their excitement short when she said that they aren’t officially back together yet.

She revealed that this is them coming together to make money.

She named it an “activation” for their concert hopefully next year on a date that’ll be communicated.