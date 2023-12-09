At 18 years old, Erica Kate Brown is collaborating with a top industry act John Blaq on her debut project but her career could have commenced way earlier had it not been for the pandemic.

Now in her Form 3, Erica Kate Brown was born on 8th October 2005. She is a student at St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Nsambya.

Erica identifies as a musician and oozes confidence and hope of making it on the big scene backed by her growing singing and dancing talent.

She discovered her passion for music at an early age, teaching herself to play piano and write lyrics. Her soulful voice and heartfelt demos quickly drew her father’s attention, paving the way for her journey into the industry.

Erica Kate Brown

Her father Mr. Emmanuel J. Brown took a huge leap of faith by introducing Erica to the recording studio having observed her for a while.

Erica’s first studio session, however, did not take off when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, bringing her plans to a standstill.

Erica Kate Brown has had to exercise patience before she can fully embark on a professional music career as she had to first concentrate on her education after the pandemic.

Her father has, however, never lost the desire to see his daughter achieve her dreams and he is convinced her vocals and melodies can have an impact on the industry.

In mid-June this year, Erica Kate Brown’s father met with one of the reputable talent managers, Apple – who is currently serving as the manager for two top artists in Uganda.

Their meeting birthed a bright start of a promising future for Erica Kate Brown and she has already secured a collaboration with John Blaq.

Apple believes the song dubbed ‘Call Me’ which is set to be released on 15th December 2023 will attract the attention of several music lovers as he has faith in Erica’s talent.

Fingers crossed!