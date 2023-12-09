By 9 pm, Hotel Africana had been filled up as revelers awaited a master showcase of good music and energetic performances at King Saha’s ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert.

King Saha’s concert held on Friday 8th December 2023 was always going to grab headlines if we are to go by the promising nature of its buildup.

From fans yearning for a bigger venue soon after Saha announced that he would be staging it at Hotel Africana to Bobi Wine cutting his diaspora trip short to return to Uganda and attend the concert – everything spelled success for the KingsLove singer.

Very unusual for most music concerts in Kampala, by 6 pm, revelers had already started fidgeting for spaces at the venue, trying to find the best spot to catch the show.

King Saha’s team reveals that by 8:30 pm, tickets being sold at the entrances had been depleted and it was time for the music to speak, literally.

Several artists including Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Big Eye Starboss, Kapa Cat, Mr. Mosh, and B2C Entertainment, among others made it on the stage and performed before he got onto the stage.

Others turned up in the crowd to show support for King Saha in the crowds including Bobi Wine, Rema, Eddy Kenzo, and Spice Diana among others.

Congratulations King Saha!