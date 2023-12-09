Next Media’s NBSYouthVoice show host Odong Stanley alias MC Ollo has officially thrown in the towel at the Naguru-based TV station.

Through a lengthy post across his social media accounts, MC Ollo expressed gratitude for the opportunity he was given by his former bosses at the TV station.

He narrated how he transformed from a mere audience member of the YouthVoice show and turned up to be the show host in an amazing fashion that has seen him rise through the ranks.

Following the advice and guidance that he always took in from his elders, he used it pretty well to the extent that he started organizing his shows in various schools and universities.

MC Ollo is now going to embark on his projects as he looks forward to steering his career to better and stronger heights.

Today I officially depart from NBSTV as host of #NBSYouthVoice to the next step.I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to NBS TV for being a significant part of my journey as the host of the Youth Voice show. It has been an incredible chapter filled with growth, learning, and unforgettable experiences. I joined as a teenager in my high school, and traversed through from an audience member on the show to being the host. NBS TV provided me with a platform to connect with millions of teenagers across Uganda. The opportunity to be a casual face at teen events, visit schools and universities in every region, and host major university events has been nothing short of extraordinary. I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement from the entire NBS TV team. The experience of working with talented individuals who are dedicated to making a positive impact has been inspiring. The network’s commitment to innovation and quality content has made my time here exceptionally rewarding. Special thanks to the viewers, fans, and sponsors who have been part of this incredible journey. Your support has been the driving force behind the success of the Youth Voice show and the various teen and youth initiatives we undertook together. As I step into a new chapter of personal events and international education, I carry with me the fond memories and lessons learned at NBS TV. The friendships, experiences, and the chance to contribute to the empowerment of youth through Hi Skool Kiromo will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, NBS TV, for being an integral part of my story. I look forward to the continued success of the Youth Voice show and the positive impact it will undoubtedly have on the lives of many more teens in the future. With gratitude, MC Ollo (Odong Stanley). MC Ollo

