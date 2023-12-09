Uganda continues to produce promising talents the latest of which is the Black Horse Entertainment-signed 20-year-old singer Olah, real name Maria Viola Nakanjako.

Olah is the very first artist signed under former Obsessions singer Sharon O’s new record label, Black Horse Entertainment.

Olah, who has performed in the XYZ and Mavy Land bands before, seems quite a catch if we are to go by her latest song titled ‘Kitegeze’.

In this one, the Kawempe-raised artist showcases her vocal prowess and versatility.

Produced by Bomba, the new song Kitegeze possesses that infectious sound that will grab your attention on first listen.

Olah yearns for a commitment from her lover in the song. It is a message that most young lovers will most definitely relate to.

If you’re one to judge by the visuals, Grate Make Films outdoes himself to give Olah a good first impression with artistic visuals which also expose the underlying message in the song’s lyrics.

Take a gaze at the video below: