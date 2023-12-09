Outspoken city Pastor Martin Ssempa has shared a candid and lengthy story reflecting on how he grappled with rejection from childhood.

Narrating his lifetime story, Pastor Ssempa who is married to Tracy Ssempa, made it known to the public that having been birthed to a father of Indian descent, his mother was pestered to abort him, something that she declined to do.

His mother went through a lot of emotional torture but stood her ground and looked after her son until adulthood.

Growing up, Pastor Martin Ssempa was always told stories about how he was unwanted despite being the last born child of his mother’s eight children.

My mother was told to have an abortion rather than having a child with an Indian, but she refused. I have had to fight rejection since childhood, being told that I was unwanted. However, God does love me. Martin Ssempa

He adds that he was born out of conflict and for that matter, he has never had the chance to meet his father but believes he is one of the Indians who left Uganda when Asians were expelled by the late Idi Amin Dada.

I was born in Masaka, the last of eight children. My father was Indian, but I never had the chance to know him. I believe I was born out of conflict, and my father was one of the individuals who left Uganda when Asians were expelled by Idi Amin. Pastor Martin Ssempa

Sharing about how he became a Born-Again Christian, Pastor Ssempa stressed that he first joined the Bible study school to date a girl he had found attractive to him but in the end, his mission failed.

In the long run, he committed to Jesus Christ, and the rest, as they say, is now history.

I attended Bible study with the sole intention of pursuing a particular girlfriend, as my focus was not on Jesus but on the girl herself. Unfortunately, I did not succeed in winning her over, but I became born again. Pastor Ssempa

