Video vixen Ritah Dancehall (Ritah Nasaazi) a professional performing dancer says she is not a lover of undergarments.

Ritah Dancehall is known for her very aggressive and vibrant dances and has become famous for dancing for several Ugandan artists like Sheebah Karungi, and Ziza Bafana among others during music performances and music videos.

She is also known for her popular street dances where she not only showcases her talent, but her energy, unique style, and zeal to keep creating and this has also yielded her breakthrough as a dancer.

As a professional dancer, Ritah has honed her skills over the years, and her passion for dance is evident in her performances.

She has performed on various stages across Uganda and has worked with some of the most prominent musicians in the country.

Her love for dance has also seen her mentor and train young dancers, encouraging them to pursue their passion and showcase their talent.

In an interview with SB4 Media, she disclosed that she and her undergarments are typical “enemies”.

Ritah says, “I honestly do not like wearing undergarments because I find them uncomfortable. But when performing on stage, I wear them to guard myself from anything that could happen as I entertain my fans.”

She is not the first Ugandan female renowned entertainer to reveal they are not fans of undergarments.