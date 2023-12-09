Urban TV’s “Rush Hour” morning show host Miles Rwamiti is set to officially quit the singles club based on the reports we have landed on.

According to a marital ceremony invitation card that has been shared online, Miles Rwamiti is in preparation for his upcoming introduction function.

The long-serving media personality is reportedly set to be introduced by his long-term lover, Hawa Mbabazi Ramadhan to her parents’ home in Jinja.

The traditional marital function is slated to take place on Saturday 9th December 2023 starting at 10 AM until late.

It is further reported that the ceremony meetings have always been conducted undercover and only those few people with invitation cards are expected to attend the ceremony.

We wish Rwamiti Miles the best of luck in the legalization of his relationship.

