For a year that has offered bright moments for stars like Vinka, Joshua Baraka, Azawi, Alein Skin, and Eddy Kenzo among others, some others have merely dropped to a lower level – and some have not turned up like expected.

In this piece, we look at 10 Ugandan artists who didn’t turn up this year (In no particular order):

Zulitums

Sam Ssemwogerere popularly known as Zulitums has had quite a silent year except for a few releases like “Uberman,” and “Manyi Manji” after facing management issues. The singer, producer, and songwriter parted ways with his old management, Blacq Avay Records after the expiry of his 3-year contract and later acquired new management with Bridgette Nisha. Although 2023 has been quite rocky and slow for his music, we hope for a more promising music delivery with the acquired new management led by Aaron Kigu li .

Bobi Wine

Despite dropping a few relative bangers post-COVID, Bobi Wine’s political endeavors have taken the best of his time as he was AWOL musically. The singer-turned-politician has been seen frequently in and out of the country attending different political meetings, summits, and conferences. It is no surprise that he hasn’t been able to drop a hit or two in the studios.

Regardless, he continues to inspire the youth and his audience through his politically inspired hits with other Ugandan artists like his recently released collaboration single with Nubian Li, Feffe Busi, Zex, and Sizzaman titled “Labisa”.

Pia Pounds

Pia Pounds without a doubt had the best song titled “Tupaate” in 2020-2021. The song blew up and Eddy Kenzo jumped onto it for a Remix which also attracted good numbers online and some criticism from a fraction for his lyrics but regardless it became another hit. Since then Pia Pounds hasn’t exactly been lucky to top up with another banger in 2 years — “Wanting Me” and “Big Love” both released this year haven’t been able to have a good play time going by a consensus view.

Irene Ntale

Ntale’s music is popularly known for its blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and Acoustic soul influences that mainly address the themes of love and empowerment. This year the singer has faced a major setback in her music career as she has been trying to get a comeback hit just like in the good old days of Swangz Avenue. She has made several appearances here and there but is yet to reclaim her former glory.

Pinky

Things took quite the turn for budding musician Rahmah Pinky as soon as she left her former manager’s camp Team No Sleep. Her music career has never been quite the same as she has been seen changing several management houses. Despite her recent release “Ono Omwana” with Mikie Wine, we hope for the best in the coming year. Grenade

The “Babandana” hitmaker hasn’t had quite an excellent year. Suffused with some controversies, Grenade has tried to come back to the top ranks with various releases such as “Muwaguza”, “Mistake ft. Nandor Love” and “Nakumala ft. Aroma Music” but all these haven’t made it to the high rewards of the year. He parted ways with Team No Sleep [TNS] boss, Jeff Kiwa who was trying to bring him back into the trending mixes and unfortunately, this relationship hit a dead end after Jeff cited indiscipline and excessive use of intoxication by Grenade. Allan Toniks

Allan Ampaire alias Allan Toniks, is a ballads singer. He sings to the heart but this year he hasn’t been able to excite many people’s hearts with his music. With “Akahama” that relatively had a good reception in 2022, this year Toniks hasn’t released much music to get back into the conversations. Ziza Bafana

The alleged “Katonda wa Ragga” popularly known for his hits like “Pomini” and “Ensolo” has yet to make another dynamic comeback this year. He recently released a single dubbed “Juicy Body” with Ritah Dancehall to officially welcome her to the music scene as an entertainer. John Blaq

The dancehall singer popularly known for his exceptional bass vocals has been almost invisible this year and disappeared into the background silently. We hope that during this long hiatus, he has been cooking something for his many fans. He was spotted later this year with a catchy collaboration with songbird Irene Ntale on a hit single dubbed “Ebbaluwa”. We hope to hear more from him this coming year, maybe a debut concert as well considering his many acquired hit singles. Liam Voice

Liam Voice is among a group of young artists who made their breakthrough during the COVID lockdown — his songs like “Bus” and “Omwoyo” trended for months on TikTok and eventually hit mainstream media.

In the previous 2 years he has been able to release a song or two annually and kept his name sounding but this year he hasn’t imposed himself enough to leave a mark in the top music charts unlike his counterparts like Vyroota, Victor Ruz and Alien Skin who broke through in the same period as him.