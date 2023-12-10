Having not held a concert this year, the B2C Entertainment trio revealed they will be holding one come 2024.

The trio announced their upcoming concert while performing at King Saha’s “Ebiseera Ebyo” concert on Friday 8th December.

They let the public know that their concert will be staged on 10th May 2024 at Hotel Africana which King Saha filled to the extent that fans had to climb trees to watch the show.

During King Saha’s concert, the B2C trio put up an electric performance that wowed the revelers who turned out on the night.

They then capitalized on the moment to inform the nation about their concert. The next step they will be taking is to spread the gospel on their different social media accounts and also carry out adverts.

The trio has over the years continued to prove that they are a talented trio as they have blessed the nation with bangers, good vibes, and unforgettable moments.