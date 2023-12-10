Lilly Ahabwe’s love life with music started when she was still a child with her top influences being Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Toni Braxton.

She started writing music at the age of 14 while in school and was then eventually pulled into the world of RnB music with Ciara being her top inspiration and 2000’s RnB tunes.

She released Beera Nange featuring Allan Toniks during her Form 6 vacation in 2008 and the song made an explosive entry hitting Kampala’s airwaves unexpectedly.

In one of her interviews, Lilly mentions that creating Beera Nange was more of a trial experiment for her as she mainly considered it to be a joking experience.

Her vocal prowess and remarkable singing voice left many Ugandans enchanted and yearning for more of her.

She then went off the radar in the entertainment game for more than a decade and heavily regrets having not taken the chance at the time to kick start her music career immediately, At the time, she wasn’t confident about it.

Coming from a middle-class family despite her decision to join the music industry, Lilly’s parents had absolutely no issue with her decision but were rather concerned and protective of her because of the massive attention that comes with it.

The late-night performances in several nightclubs also weren’t something that her parents were comfortable with her doing.

Lilly took time off to handle several personal activities which included finishing Law school, working with a women’s and children’s rights organization, and starting a family.

After taking a long break from making music, Lilly made a comeback by releasing two singles, “Gukuba”, and “Our Love (Ekilavu Lavu),” closely followed by her debut album called Freedonia in 2020.

Lilly worked closely with producer Andy Music to create the “Freedonia” album which is a solo album with 12 songs that represents her journey back to music over 12 years.

Each song tells a story of love, loss, enlightenment, and triumph, showcasing her musical development through her beautiful voice, versatility, and lyrics. Freedonia can be streamed on iTunes and all social media platforms.

Lilly’s sound focuses heavily on thoughtful emotional lyrics and sensual vocals heavily influenced by current R&B, Indie vibes, and Afro-pop.

With her new musical style and sound, she aims and hopes to establish her unique place in the Ugandan music industry.