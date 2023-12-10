Urban TV’s “Rush Hour” morning show host Miles Rwamiti Apuuli and his longtime lover Hawah Mbabazi Ramadhan stepped closer to holy marriage after their introduction ceremony held in Hoima on Saturday.

Rumors about Miles Rwamiti’s Kwanjula ceremony were ripe for most of the week after the veteran TV presenter continued to hold private meetings to ensure a successful ceremony.

On Saturday 9th December 2023, all roads led to Hoima where friends and family of the two couples gathered to witness a big day in their lives.

According to a video cited by this website, both lovers were over the moon to have reached such a milestone in their lives.

As expected, Rwamiti’s introduction ceremony had a couple of popular faces from the media and entertainment industries.

The decor at the ceremony was befitting of the popular figure that Rwamiti is and it gave a great impression to those who attended.

Rwamiti and Hawah have been seeing each other for several years. They now step ever so close towards holy matrimony which is reportedly also set to happen soon.

Congratulations to the couple!

Love is beautiful thing 😍



Congratulations to you couple ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/MNM7q13juu — MBU (@MBU) December 9, 2023