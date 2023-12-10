Comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has expressed dismay with Ugandan artists as he branded them “selfish” for not showing support and loyalty to Alex Muhangi during the period he is battling with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Patrick Salvado stressed how Alex Muhangi has been giving a platform to artists every week by performing at the Comedy Store but the artists have not stood with him when he needs them the most.

He explains no musician in Uganda can hold a show every week something that Comedy Store has done for them by giving them the platform and on top of that paying them lots of money.

He notes that the musicians who perform at Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store are paid huge sums of cash between Shs 4 to 6 million plus the tax that URA imposes on them.

Salvado has thus rallied Eddy Kenzo and UNMF members to show support to Alex Muhangi and begged that whenever he gets the chance to meet the Head of State and other dignitaries he should share other creative challenges they face.

In previous years, Alex Muhangi has been staging Comedy Store at the UMA showground and was forced to relocate to Lazio Bar due to the financial challenges caused by the high taxes.

Salvado emphasized the need for unity among musicians, urging them to join forces with Muhangi and assist him in reclaiming the Comedy Store.

Comedian Patrick Salvador goes bare knuckles on URA and the UMF, calls them out as "selfish" pic.twitter.com/x2ihpAlMvB — MBU (@MBU) December 9, 2023