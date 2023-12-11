Events promoter Alfonse Mukasa alias Bajjo is elated after his request to go with his long-time crush, Doreen Nasasira was made possible.

Bajjo has been crying his love out for Doreen through social media posts and TV interviews asking to go on a date with her and confess his feelings for the bubbly TV and Radio presenter.

As the good days count, yesterday Bajjo’s relentless efforts yielded, and was granted his chance to take Doreen out on a dinner date.

The pair in the company of Doreen’s best friend and media personality, Bina Beibe went to Serena Hotel Kigo and Bajjo couldn’t hide his excitement.

Bajjo who arrived hours earlier, took to his Twitter/X platform and teased his followers asking them to guess who he was waiting for, and many as you’d expect, guessed right.

The date that took over an hour, had cameras around recording the chilly evening as Bajjo and Doreen dined.

Doreen who was shy the most part, was comforted by Bina Beibe to embrace the moment and give Bajjo a chance to try his luck.