Ahead of the Enkuuka event, Bobi Wine has exposed how events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex failed to clear payment for his performance at the 2015 Ekyepukulu show.

Probably one of the biggest music shows of 2015, the Ekyepukulu show that happened at Namboole Stadium in July of that year earned Abtex some good money.

Several artists and comedians, among other entertainers, performed, and the event was also attended by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Despite earning millions, Abtex reportedly did not pay some artists’ performance fees including Bobi Wine’s.

On Sunday, the Firebase shared the revelation via his Facebook page where he posted a photo of himself seated in a meeting with Abtex.

This website understands that their meeting was about the forthcoming Enkuuka end-of-year celebrations which are scheduled for 31st December at the Royal Kabaka’s Palace in Mengo.

Bobi Wine is expected to perform at the Abtex Promotions-organized event.