Ugandan TikToker CB Talker was honored with three top awards at the Ug TikTok Awards 2023 held in Dubai over the weekend.

Since breaking onto the scene a few years ago, celebrated Ugandan TikToker and Content Creator CB Talker, real name Joshua Onjeyo, has continued to

Having consolidated his influence locally, he is now spreading his wings across the world with his skits making rounds in different parts of the world.

Over the weekend, together with his other fellow TikTokers, CB Talker was in Dubai for performances. He also attended the Ug TikTok Talent Awards.

The Ug TikTok Talent Awards is an annual celebration of Ugandan TikTokers where different content creators are rewarded for their outstanding efforts on the TikTok app.

At the end of the night, CB Talker had clinched three awards in the categories; Best Comedian of the Year, Best Content Creator, and Best Youngest Comedian of the Year.

His fellow comedian in the Team Tuli Bulala crew, Taata Kimbowa, also won an award as the Best Actor of the Year. They thanked their fans for their unending support.

Hello everyone, am happy that I won three awards from UG TIKTOK TALENT AWARDS IN DUBAI. I won BEST COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR, BEST CONTENT CREATOR AND BEST YOUNGEST COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR with ma bro Taata Kimbowa who won BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR. Thanks everyone who voted us thanks ma people , thanks ma fans, family, and ma group TEAM TULI BULALA. CB Talker

Congratulations to all winners!