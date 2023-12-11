Based on the sneak peek photos that USA-based Ugandan socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella shared recently it is safe to say she is in love and dating once again.

The mother of three shared photos of her hand while tightly holding onto another while on a date with a yet-to-be-disclosed person.

The pair seemed to be enjoying some soft drinks and juice on the night out as they shared different stories about life and their backgrounds.

Don Zella let her followers know that she is in love when captioned her post with words saying “different colors same people”.

She went ahead to mock fellow women who claim that men are scarce asking where she got hers.

Don Zella further said that she will be bringing the investor to Kampala, Uganda as she strengthens her bond with her new catch.

Muwoza basajja babula ffe tubajawa?? Ba dear investor muleta mubitibwa. Don Zella

Don Zella has been living a single life ever since her husband passed on and around September.