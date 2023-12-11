Renowned media personality Collins Emeka Bareija a.k.a Romantic Mukiga woke up to his car missing a side mirror early on Monday morning.

2023 has been the year when Ugandan celebrities have suffered the most with burglary of their property especially the side mirrors of their cars.

Since March, the likes of Lynda Ddane, Gravity Omutujju, and Anita Fabiola among others have reported how thieves have made off with the side mirrors of their cars.

On Monday morning, the KFM K-Drive show host Emeka joined the ever-growing list.

He reveals that the thief broke into their gate at around 5 am and stole lights and side mirrors off his neighbors’ cars and one of his car’s side mirrors.

Emeka believes that the thief took advantage of the noise from the works going on at the Ssengendo Close in Kyanja to jump into the gate using a ladder, steal, and leave unnoticed.

He warns his followers to stay alert as theft is increasing as we head into the festive season.

Damn you thieves. At around 5:00 am, a thief broke into our gate, took my side mirror and three of my neighbors’ cars have lost lights and side mirrors. This thief took advantage of the works going on at SSENGENDO CLOSE in Kyanja. Guys be safe and be alert. Emeka a.k.a The Romatic Mukiga

Not such a good start to the week for @emeka_ug and neighbours pic.twitter.com/e3PzWnNOM5 — MBU (@MBU) December 11, 2023