The holiday season has officially arrived, and that means it’s time to watch our favorite Christmas movies. On Friday I was invited to attend the premiere of Ssekukkulu directed by Sharon Ishimwe.

Ssekukkulu features a rich cast of Ugandan talent including Bwanika Bbaale Felix, Cleopatra Koheirwe, Agume Mark, and Patience Kihunde Akiiki to name a few.

For those who haven’t seen it, Ssekukkulu is set in a small village in rural Uganda that celebrates Christmas surrounded by loved ones. The three siblings, Mirembe, Mato, and Mukisa, have returned with their families to their ancestral family home to celebrate the holiday together.

But tensions threaten to spoil their long-held traditions. Underlying all the siblings’ struggles are painful memories from their shared past.

Mato resents his brother and sister for not catering to his demands. As arguments flare, the siblings must confront generational grudges and differences in lifestyle that divide them.

Yet the spirit of Christmas, the glow of familiar traditions, and the bonds of family ultimately prove stronger. By coming together in their ancestral home the siblings are reminded of their enduring love for each other despite conflicts and clashes. They put aside differences and embrace their shared ties to family and heritage.

This Ugandan family’s story movingly depicts how even deep strains cannot break some bonds. As another Christmas passes in their rural village, the true gift is realizing that family and love win over rivalry.

The director, Ishimwe, stated, “Creating the first-ever Ugandan Christmas film in just five months has been a thrilling journey. With every scene, our goal was to weave a tapestry of Ugandan holiday magic to transport audiences into a world they once knew, brimming with festive cheer, and the joy of togetherness.”

Mutesi Rujema and Samuel Saviour Kizito at the premiere

“From the earliest stages of conception to the final touches in post-production, we gave our all to every frame, infusing everyone with the warmth of cherished traditions,” she added. Born and raised in Kampala, Sharon Ishimwe is a storyteller and the Founder of Engero Productions.

I asked Samuel Saviour Kizito, the editor and director of photography, how he felt the premier went. He said he loved the way: “the audience was engaged, and inspired and could relate to the Christmas sentiments.”

He mentioned that there would be another screening later this month, where he is hoping for a larger audience.

Follow Ssekukkulu’s social media channels to find out when you can watch it on the big screen.