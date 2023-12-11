With their performance at the CAF Awards 2023 in Morocco tonight, the Triplets Ghetto Kids become the first Ugandans to grace the big stage.

The popular Ugandan dance and music group Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK) is set to perform at the CAF Awards 2023 at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco tonight.

Having previously performed at some of the biggest stages like the 2017 BET Awards in the USA, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, and the 2023 Britain’s Got Talent, the TGK is yet to add another big stage to their name.

The CAF awards set out to honor the best African association football players. It is conferred by the Confederation of African Football.

The Ghetto Kids always showcase the best of their energy and creativity each chance they get to perform and tonight is expected to be quite a show.

The TGK manager Dauda Kavuma who also celebrates his 35th birthday today noted that being celebrated on the continent is quite a feat.

We have performed in so many places across the world but to be invited here for the CAF Awards 2023 is a dream come true. We are being celebrated on our continent and we are going to perform in front of so many legends and people we normally would see on television. Dauda Kavuma told CAFOnline.com