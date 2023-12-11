Ugandan dance group, Baraka Performers, was allowed to perform in the Disney concerts courtesy of the Lion King in the Disney the Castle production.

The Baraka Performers – a Ugandan dance group consisting of young kids and youths who once believed their lives had no meaning – are now traveling miles with the hope of making it big.

They were given a unique opportunity to perform in the Disney concerts courtesy of The Lion King in the Disney castle production.

Now, they are celebrated and have found purpose through their organization’s belief that passion meets purpose.

Just like a few other African entertainment groups, the Baraka Performers showcase the African heritage and culture.

Led by their director, Martin, along with other directors and administrators, they feel delighted and proud to promote and showcase African heritage to the people of Uganda, Africa, and the Western world through cultural performances.

By gracing different occasions including weddings, graduation parties, traditional ceremonies, book launches, and festivals, the group highlights the richness and blessings of Uganda’s diverse cultures, encompassing various tribes.

Their performances have not only given them a platform on international stages but have also provided opportunities for them to acquire quality education and develop their skills.

The Baraka Performers have already been booked for their upcoming USA tour in July 2024.