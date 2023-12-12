Doreen Nasasira’s wingwoman Bina Babie has revealed how her friend’s suitor Bajjo is seriously considering a future with her and has even started fulfilling her monetary demands.

Last week, events promoter Andrew Mukasa Alfonso a.k.a Bajjo Events presented KFM presenter Doreen Nasasira with a bouquet of rose flowers, a bottle of wine, and a small saxophone to confirm his interest in dating her.

This came after Bajjo confessing his love for Nasasira on her birthday. Nasasira was thrilled with the presents she received from Bajjo, however, she noted how he was not exactly her type.

The bubbly Nasasira then publicly revealed how any man who desires to date her must be ready to meet her financial expectations of giving her Shs1m every week as upkeep money.

Following Bajjo and Nasasira’s highly publicized date over the weekend, Bina Babie has revealed how Bajjo seems quite serious about his quest for a relationship with the KFM presenter.

While speaking to Spark TV, Bina Babie noted how Bajjo is already wiring Shs200k to Doreen Nasasira’s mobile money account every weekday to meet the Shs1m per week demand.

Bina Babie, however, cautions Bajjo to first take time to study and understand what kind of person Nasasira is and what she likes before making a permanent decision.

His eye contact and how nervous he was when talking, he must be serious. He told me he loved her. She (Doreen Nasasira) has also told me that Bajjo has been communicating with her. He makes sure, at least for the past week, he has been sending Shs200k to Doreen Nasasira every day before she sleeps for five days. Bina Babie

Bina Babie not sure Bajjo is fit for her friend, Doreen Nasasira#TheDailySoup pic.twitter.com/trBSZybHSF — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 12, 2023