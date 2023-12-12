King Saha who just concluded his Ebiseera Ebyo concert at Hotel Africana over the weekend, says he has been quite unlucky with relationships as women have broken his heart as many times as he can’t count anymore.

King Saha is known for his melodic voice and love songs that have made so many of his fans fall in love with songs like Mpa Love, Ow’omukwano, Biri Biri, On My Way, Pretty Pretty, Hullo, Bambi, and Gundeeze among others.

“There is no youth, women have hurt like me on this earth… I think after they finish school, they tell them to go and disrespect Saha so that when they are done ruining my life, they go and find men to get married to,” said King Saha in an interview.

He further said that women played with his mind and he reached a point where he wondered if they sit in a meeting collectively to discuss how to treat him.

As someone who sings about love, one would think that everything goes well in his world, but he reveals to his fans that he’s been heartbroken by women more than any other person in the world.