Ugandan singer, songwriter, and performing artist Pesh Melon, real name Patience Nimwesiga, looks forward to making her big mark come 2024 and she already has new projects out.

Who is Pesh Melon?

Pesh Melon is an 18-year-old enthusiastic musician still pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Sciences at Kyambogo University.

She attended Hidden Treasure Primary School before joining Bright Trust S.S for Ordinary Level (O-Level) and later St. Elizabeth S.S Nkoowe for Advanced Level (A-Level) education, where she emerged as the best student with 20 points.

Despite her passion for singing since her early primary school days, it wasn’t until she completed A-Level that she began seriously pursuing a music career.

Pesh Melon attributes her music discovery to renowned Ugandan music producer Nessim who connected her with popular musician and songwriter Nince Henry.

She attracted Nince Henry’s attention when she featured in a birthday song for Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, which was composed and performed by her former school, Bright Trust S.S Kyengera.

Through Nince Henry, Pesh Melon managed to meet the bosses at the Mosh Entertainment International (Mosh Ents) record label which signed her as their artist.

Pesh’s music is quite versatile with huge inspiration from the Afro-beat, Dancehall, and RnB genres. She has so far recorded and released five songs including:

Kikonfide

Kibaala

Mu Loo

Tulye Ebintu

Nakonamu

Apart from Nessim, Pesh Melon has worked with several other Ugandan music producers, including Brian Beats, Dokta Brain, TJ Producer, Pyrets Producer, and Axtra Nation’s Don.

Her dream is to become one of Uganda’s biggest female musicians in the next few years starting with 2024, a year in which she hopes to win over more local music lovers’ hearts.

Take a gaze at her recent music video for her song ‘Kikonfide’: