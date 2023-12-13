Events Promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex says Bobi Wine’s revelation about an outstanding debt from 2015 has encouraged other artists to attack him demanding their payment.

Yesterday, Bobi Wine exposed how events promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex failed to clear payment for his performance at the 2015 Ekyepukulu show.

Several artists and comedians, among other entertainers, have since arose claiming they demand lots of money from Abtex and that he should clear his debts.

While speaking to Spark TV, the events promoted noted that Bobi Wine forgave him and that he was only making a joke which other artists have taken rather serious.

A man with the most influence currently has stirred chaos for me. Every artist who had forgiven my debts is now back to me demanding. The principal is now rich, he must have forgotten that little money already. I know he forgave me, he was just joking like he usually does. Abtex

He, however, promised to handsomely pay artists who will perform at the forthcoming Enkuuka end-of-year celebrations which are scheduled for 31st December at the Royal Kabaka’s Palace in Mengo.

“Whoever demands me should come to the Enkuuka show, I will pay everyone. I know I will pay everyone well this time because this show will be historical,” Abtex added.

Abitex alindiridde Enkuuka y'omwaka egenda kubera mu Lubiri-Mengo ennaku z'omwezi [31st, December]. Ono nga y'emutegesi atubulirako ebigenda okukolebwa. #TheDailySoup pic.twitter.com/XblNHKlnRK — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 13, 2023