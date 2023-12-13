The International Documentary Association crowned “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” the best nonfiction film of 2023 at the International Documentary Association’s IDA Documentary Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday 12th December.

The film, directors Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp’s look at Ugandan politician, singer, actor and activist Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who was a presidential candidate in the 2021 elections against President Kaguta Museveni’s government.

In a post on Twitter/X, IDA expressed their congratulations, stating: “Congratulations to ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President,’ winner for Best Feature Documentary at the 39TH IDA Documentary Awards.”

Bwayo responded with gratitude to those involved in the making of the film and to the awarding association.

“Thank you, for this incredible honor and news. #BobiWineThePeoplesPresident has been a labor of love, 6 years in the making, this recognition is a blessing & testament to those fighting for freedom, justice and democracy!,” he said.

