Carol Nantongo has further denied being at loggerheads with Lydia Jazmine and maintained that her relationship with Eddy Kenzo is merely friendship and nothing beyond that.

Nantongo says that the increased media speculations about her friendship with Lydia Jazmine going sour due to an alleged relationship with UNMF boss Eddy Kenzo have not pleased her at all.

While speaking to SPark TV, the songstress declined to comment much about her friendship with Lydia Jazmine maintaining that those are allegations that were created by the media.

She also noted that she is still part of the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

Yes, I’m still in the federation. How many men will you claim I love? He (Kenzo) is my friend like all the other artists you see me with. We do not have any relationship beyond friendship between us. The allegations did not please me at all as some of the things that were said were false but they did not have a big impact on my life. Carol Nantongo

She stated that 2023 has been quite a challenging year on her end and that she has cried so much but these challenges are faced by everyone else.

She promised to release more music come 2024 and revealed that she is planning to hold her concert as well next year.

