Performing and recording artist Crysto Panda has shared his take on fellow artists who perform stunts to gain attention in the media.

The “Empele” singer highly believes that fellow artists who perform stunts just lack content and good work to offer to their fans.

On that note, he adds that if any artist has lots of work in store, they usually have no time to waste in pulling off stunts as they usually focus on promoting their songs so that the public gets to love and appreciate them.

Crysto Panda further describes the act of performing stunts as childish advising artists to always get back to their drawing boards and get their notes in check if things are not moving on well.

I need people to also give me credit. Artists who pull off stunts is because they have no work in store. People with work don’t have time to do stunts. If you have good music just perform for your fans and take on the next action. it’s even childish. Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda went ahead to brag about himself stressing that based on how he has trending songs, it is hard to find him pulling off stunts.

He also requested the public to give him some credit for the work he has put in to be where he is at the moment.

https://fb.watch/oU5Gn46HNh/