About six days ago, Dubai-based Ugandan socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White grabbed news headlines when he was accused of being a scammer and a conman.

An individual who identified himself as Mwanje accused Bryan White of fraudulent schemes in public expressing how he had become a nightmare to many, conning mobile money agents in Dubai.

In the video that circulated online, Mwanje warned fellow mobile money agents not to associate or perform any transactions with Bryan White expressing how he was fed up and disgusted with his hide-and-seek games after he had failed to meet the promises he had made with him.

At that time, Mwanje claimed Bryan White had gotten a loan from him amounting to Ugx4m and promised to pay in four days with an interest of Ugx 200k.

Somehow, both parties found themselves at the center of miscommunication, and Mwanje took to TikTok to air out his frustrations about dealing with Bryan White.

When Bryan White crossed paths with the clip, he was shocked by the allegations. He, however, maturely reacted by calling Mwanje for a meet-up in which they settled their misunderstanding with Bryan White paying Mwanje’s money back with a bonus.

It was a miscommunication between and Bryan White but it was not my intention to downplay or bring Bryan White down. I was just influenced by peer groups to expose him. But we are also okay and good to go because he sorted me out and we settled everything. Mwanje

Via a Facebook live broadcast on Bryan White’s page, Mwanje also apologized to the public and Bryan White’s family for the mess he dragged his name into.

Please, Ugandans I plead for forgiveness for everything or the comment I made in that video though it hurt many people including Bryan White’s family. Mwanje