Sheebah Karungi, Etania Mutoni, and UgaBoys among other performers have been confirmed to showcase at Fem DJ’s ‘The Fem Effect’ 2023 edition.

Through the annual Fem Effect party, Fem DJ gets to celebrate a fantastic year with his fans. This year’s edition is slated for tomorrow (Thursday 14th December 2023) at Kati Kati Grounds.

Who is Fem DJ?

Born Kawuki Fred, Fem DJ is a Kampala-based Disk Jokey from the House Of DJs. Fem DJ also plays at KFM’s Superstar Friday and NTV Uganda’s The Vybe Show.

Fem DJ was born on the 26th of July and the lanky Ugandan music spinner attended Masaka Baptist Boarding Primary School.

Deejaying Journey

The calm party creator describes himself as a versatile DJ who plays all genres of music and who can adapt and fit into the tastes of different audiences.

Fem DJ started as a hostel DJ before breaking into the limelight. He has since performed in several countries including UAE, UK, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda where he opened up for Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Fem DJ started Deejaying with the House Of DJs in 2010. He has since risen through the ranks to become Uganda’s Top Disc Jockey.

The Malembe and Muchachos-organized Fem Effect commenced in 2022 with a memorable experience for attendees and the deejay promises even better entertainment for Thursday’s second edition.

Entrance charges have been revealed with Earlybird tickets going for Ugx30k and Ugx50k at the gate. A table of five people goes for Ugx1.5m.

Performances from celebrated artists, emcees, and deejays are expected with Sheebah, King Michaehael, UgaBoys, Etania, Lynda Ddane, Selector Jay, Sir Aludah, DJ Mato, and DJ Bugy among others confirmed.