Sometime back, outspoken city Pastor Martin Ssempa appeared in an interview requesting Gravity Omutujju to remix his “Okwepicha” song to a piece that educates the nation about the dangers of HIV/AIDs and how to live safely.

The information somehow delayed reaching Gravity Omutujju thus taking a long time to respond to Pastor Martin Ssempa’s request.

While performing at an event, reporters bumped into Gravity and popped up the idea of remixing the song and he responded in a funny way as usual.

He boldly told Pastor Ssempa how he has no time to remix the song to suit the direction he wishes maintaining that people already know that HIV/AIDs is real and that he doesn’t need to tell them anymore.

Gravity instead stuck to his word saying parents must do their role of educating and teaching their children about the deadly disease.

Gravity also insisted that his song means taking pictures and nothing else like the way the public perceives the song.