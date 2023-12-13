Today, celebrated Ugandan singer and songwriter Iryn Namubiru celebrates her birthday and she has done it in dazzling style.

Born on 13th December 1981, Iryn Namubiru is one of the legendary female Ugandan artists to grace the music industry.

The mother of two is happy about turning 41 years old and she is aging like fine wine, if we are to go by the latest photos of her.

Via social media, Iryn Namubiru has shared several photos of herself clad in a glamorous glittering forest green dress.

To the photos, Namubiru added the caption, “My BIG day! 13. DEC.” Her fans have wished her a joyous birthday.

Take a gaze at the photos below: