Maama Fiina, real name Sophia Namutebi, is renowned as the president of Uganda Traditional Doctors.

During an interview with SB4 on his YouTube channel “SB4 Media Tuggusa Ensonga,” Maama Fiina foretold a momentous event – she prophesied that SB4 and Ann Taylor would be welcoming a set of twins in the future. This prophecy hung in the air until yesterday.

While the public, eagerly waited for this prophecy to unfold — just yesterday night, SB4 announced that they had received a set of twins and he was incredibly grateful and joyous. This news resonated with Maama Fiina’s words.

Maama Fiina who was too certain in her prophecy even declared that if the prophecy failed to materialize, she would renounce her role as a traditional doctor and even make a monetary bet of Ugx 20 million.

Additionally, she vowed to summon Pr. Wilson Bugembe, a prominent spiritual figure, to burn her shrine if her vision didn’t come to pass.

SB4 who didn’t reveal the gender of the twins; is now a proud Ssalongo while Ann Taylor takes the title of Nalongo as per the Buganda culture.

Congratulations to them!