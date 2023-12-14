A couple of weeks have passed with rumors in the corridors revealing that singers Lydia Jazmine and Carol Nantongo don’t see eye-to-eye following a bitter fallout on allegations of both being involved in romantic affairs with UNMF president, Eddy Kenzo.

In different interviews, Carol Nantongo and Eddy Kenzo have distanced themselves from the rumors of having been involved in any romantic affairs.

Carol Nantongo has over time maintained that her relationship with Eddy Kenzo has always been strictly work-related and nothing more than that.

Well, a different angle to the story has now come to light after chatterer Tamale Mirundi Jr dropped a hint on what could have sparked Carol Nantongo and Jazmine’s bickering.

Tamale Mirundi Jr notes that they could have gossiped about each other to the extent that Lydia Jazmine got upset and cut her relationship with Nantongo short.

He adds that Carol Nantongo apologized to Jazmine thrice but the latter declined to forgive the former.

The problem that is troubling Lydia Jazmine and Carol Nantongo is gossip that each could have made against the other. It is not Kenzo. No. I say this authoritatively, Carol Nantongo apologized to Lydia Jazmine three times but Jazmine declined to forgive her. Tamale Mirundi Jr