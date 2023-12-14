Former Gagamel Entertainment singer Denzo Ssekamatte has come out to express his frustrations with the DPC of Natete Police Station for always making frequent raids at his bar.

While speaking in an interview with SparkTV, Denzo claimed that in just a week, Police raided his bar four times including day and night, something that he didn’t find cool at all.

He explained that sometimes even when Police find his bar shut, they force their way in and vandalize the doors and windows leaving him with the expenses of repairing and fixing the destroyed property.

The “Bad Mind” singer adds that the raids have made him lose his peace and a feeling of comfort as he and his colleagues are always in a panic mood.

The DPC responded to Denzo’s allegations accusing the singer and his crew of drug abuse and law-breaking thus emphasizing that he is here to crack down on their cartel and liberty that other DPC’s had offered to the singer.

While in a meeting that was chaired recently, Denzo and the DPC seem to have reached an agreement on what should be done to keep law and order.

When Denzo was asked about the accusations of drug use and abuse, he denied the allegations noting that there is no single moment he has been nabbed puffing, or while under the influence of drugs.

Denzo further hinted at how he was forced to shut down his pork joint business which would earn him some extra money to run his life.