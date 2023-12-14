Produced by D’Mario and Artin Pro, Fresh Gang CEO Fik Fameica’s latest release titled ‘Style Nta’ will make you want to dance.

“This is my trendy anthem,” Fik Fameica says while revealing to this website what he thinks of his fresh song ‘Style Nta’.

Coined from a local slang, Style Nta brings the new age lifestyle and swag to the forefront with infectious beats and catchy rap verses.

Fik Fameica has been musically intentional this year as he gears up to his 2024 concert that is scheduled for 26th January at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The song was produced by two celebrated producers; Artin pro of Axtra Nation and D’Mario of Legend Production, and such combined quality is easily showcased in the track.

The video directed by Jah Live tries to visually express what is embedded in the lyrics with the choreography as well taking a similar direction.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: